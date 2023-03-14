Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Invests $176,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:FLOT opened at $49.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.36. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

