Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $354,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 541.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,198,000 after buying an additional 6,387,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,753,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 41.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,696,000 after purchasing an additional 849,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $94.17 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.89 and a 200-day moving average of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.