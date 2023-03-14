Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys Shares of 5,516 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,516 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Melius cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.61.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

