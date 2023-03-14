Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys Shares of 3,086 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,086 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BUD. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,838,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,286,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,804 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $222,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,899 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,945,327 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $87,851,000 after purchasing an additional 906,881 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,094,738 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,438,000 after purchasing an additional 506,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth about $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BUD opened at $59.48 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $63.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
