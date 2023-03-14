Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Boosts Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 79.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 59.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 818,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,321,000 after purchasing an additional 306,248 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $27,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.91. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

