Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Up 8.9%

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.13 and last traded at $25.09. Approximately 3,398,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 6,759,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,417 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,833 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,476,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,993,000 after buying an additional 1,845,600 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $44,088,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,955,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,637 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

