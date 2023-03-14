Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Short Interest Update

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 17,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Alithya Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alithya Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 95,901 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Alithya Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,175,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 39,393 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Alithya Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,018,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 181,802 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Alithya Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 895,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alithya Group by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALYA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,717. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $173.14 million, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alithya Group ( NASDAQ:ALYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $96.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Alithya Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alithya Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

About Alithya Group

(Get Rating)

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.