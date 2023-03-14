Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Alimentation Couche-Tard to post earnings of C$1.04 per share for the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

ATD stock traded up C$0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$62.78. The company had a trading volume of 114,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23. The company has a market cap of C$62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.63. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$47.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.50 to C$71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.31.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

