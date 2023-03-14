Algorand (ALGO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $106.15 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and approximately $106.15 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00067684 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00049135 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000263 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00008324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00022006 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,338,277,056 coins and its circulating supply is 7,116,078,899 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.