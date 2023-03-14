Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Alexander & Baldwin has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $24.15.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALEX shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,959,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after acquiring an additional 526,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,133,000 after acquiring an additional 508,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 115,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,741,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,674,000 after purchasing an additional 80,656 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

