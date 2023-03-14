Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Airgain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Airgain to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Airgain Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $5.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a market cap of $56.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.04. Airgain has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $11.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

Airgain Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Airgain by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Airgain by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 105,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Airgain by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Airgain by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Recommended Stories

