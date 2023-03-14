Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Airgain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Airgain to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Airgain Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $5.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a market cap of $56.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.04. Airgain has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $11.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain
Airgain Company Profile
Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Airgain (AIRG)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.