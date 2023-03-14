AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Cormark

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Cormark from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.00.

AirBoss of America Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TSE:BOS traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.66. 189,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.63. The company has a market cap of C$207.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.86. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$5.62 and a one year high of C$36.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.80.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Lowe acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,388.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,400 shares in the company, valued at C$59,388. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

