AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 115 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $496,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $331,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after buying an additional 491,837 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after buying an additional 488,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST opened at $472.00 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

