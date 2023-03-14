AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $147.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

