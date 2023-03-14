AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Buys 500 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Incyte accounts for 1.9% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,554,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Incyte by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 440,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,354,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in Incyte by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 21,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter worth about $1,398,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.54.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,970 shares of company stock worth $9,447,367 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.96 and its 200-day moving average is $76.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

