Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 949,042 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 425,358 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $40,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,654 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,272 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 115,339 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 86,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 83,999 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AEM. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE AEM opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.