AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:AGNCL)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.2 %

AGNCL stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.75. 17,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,438. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $24.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Further Reading

