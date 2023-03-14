Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Gap Up to $1.71

Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.71, but opened at $1.89. Agenus shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 1,873,084 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGEN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.30 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agenus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.10.

Agenus Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $524.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

About Agenus

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the third quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the third quarter worth $26,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.

