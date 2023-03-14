Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 145,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 67,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.