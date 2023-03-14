AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,495 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.9% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Tesla were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 205.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 569,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $151,108,000 after purchasing an additional 375,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 104,232 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,648,000 after purchasing an additional 69,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $174.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $552.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,923,221 shares of company stock worth $1,096,990,442. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Edward Jones raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

