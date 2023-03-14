AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Purchases 4,759 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.6% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $82.01 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.15 billion, a PE ratio of 93.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.99.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,095. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

