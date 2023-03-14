AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Makes New $289,000 Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Datadog by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $192,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,380.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $192,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,380.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $6,233,517.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,517,255.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 490,776 shares of company stock worth $36,901,671. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $66.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -414.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day moving average of $80.14. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $159.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.