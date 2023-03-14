AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Has $122,000 Stake in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Allbirds were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the third quarter worth $823,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Allbirds in the second quarter valued at $746,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Allbirds in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Allbirds by 32.0% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 78,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 19,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allbirds in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Allbirds from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair downgraded shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.15.

In related news, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 92,643 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $257,547.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 92,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $257,547.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $29,807.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,188 shares in the company, valued at $911,390.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,896 shares of company stock valued at $452,220. Company insiders own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIRD stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97. Allbirds, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $6.85.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

