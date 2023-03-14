AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMQQ. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 296.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 984,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,839,000 after acquiring an additional 736,488 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 648.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 166,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 144,048 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 418,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,528,000 after buying an additional 76,757 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 230,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 62,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $948,000.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57.

