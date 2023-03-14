AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Acquires 1,000 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Flywire were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Flywire by 52.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 27.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Flywire by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flywire by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,082,000 after buying an additional 37,622 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Flywire in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Flywire
In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,994.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,994.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $91,124.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 65,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,979.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,405 shares of company stock worth $4,718,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Flywire Price Performance
Flywire stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.60.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 8.36% and a negative net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Flywire Profile
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
Featured Articles
