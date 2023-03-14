Advisory Research Inc. Trims Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 226.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Webster Financial by 113.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 73.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 72.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBS. Wedbush increased their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Webster Financial Price Performance

NYSE:WBS opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.28. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $36.94 and a 1 year high of $60.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

