Advisory Research Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,173 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 27,966 shares during the quarter. Performance Food Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.12% of Performance Food Group worth $8,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

PFGC opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.02. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $63.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,659,914.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,452.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,659,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,470 shares of company stock valued at $146,166. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PFGC. StockNews.com downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

