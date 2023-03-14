Advisory Research Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,049,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 380,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Enstar Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Stock Down 2.3 %

ESGR opened at $226.15 on Tuesday. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $169.04 and a 1-year high of $273.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.

