Advisory Research Inc. Purchases 8,770 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of STAAR Surgical worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,654,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $451,861,000 after purchasing an additional 31,657 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,218,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,160,000 after purchasing an additional 55,639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,464,000 after purchasing an additional 48,083 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 947,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,819,000 after purchasing an additional 38,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 653,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,350,000 after purchasing an additional 51,745 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 39,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,583.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,783,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,973,120.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $59.04 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $46.35 and a one year high of $112.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 75.69 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.06 and its 200 day moving average is $68.41.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STAA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

