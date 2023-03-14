Advisory Research Inc. Purchases 13,786 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,786 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $76,217.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on HURN. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $74.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.39. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $82.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $313.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.40 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

