Advisory Research Inc. Lowers Stock Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter valued at $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 489.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $29.58 and a one year high of $46.34. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 101.62%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie A. Scott sold 288,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $10,261,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,517,351 shares in the company, valued at $89,693,216.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

FIBK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens raised First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

