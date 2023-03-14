Advisory Research Inc. Increases Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.13% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 54.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 30.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 112.2% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 37.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPR stock opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.15). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPR. StockNews.com raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

