Advisory Research Inc. Has $7.40 Million Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,088 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.19% of Element Solutions worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,092,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,441,000 after buying an additional 214,544 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,844,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,832,000 after buying an additional 740,230 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,221,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,951,000 after purchasing an additional 740,817 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Element Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,332,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,521,000 after purchasing an additional 55,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,317,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,247,000 after buying an additional 547,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Element Solutions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

