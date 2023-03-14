Advisory Research Inc. Has $12.76 Million Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the quarter. Ferguson accounts for 1.2% of Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $12,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 40.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

FERG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Societe Generale lowered Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($121.39) to GBX 9,630 ($117.37) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,448.82.

Ferguson stock opened at $134.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $99.16 and a twelve month high of $155.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.72.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

