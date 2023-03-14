Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $14,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 2.2 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $6.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.20. The company had a trading volume of 211,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,965. The stock has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.43 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.27 and a 200 day moving average of $281.15.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on APD. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.75.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

