Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,847 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $25,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 34,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 294,173 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,749,000 after purchasing an additional 43,919 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 65,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 142,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,659,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,426,336. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.18. The company has a market cap of $171.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

