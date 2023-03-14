Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 527,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,660 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.2% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $43,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MDT. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.73. 908,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,279,882. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

