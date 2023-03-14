Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $32.39 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 9,501.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272,698 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $32,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,299,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,919,000 after purchasing an additional 121,271 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,321,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,092,000 after buying an additional 316,210 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,378,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,092,000 after buying an additional 343,265 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,220,000 after acquiring an additional 73,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.27. 1,633,780 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.81. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.