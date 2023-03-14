Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 41,752 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 493,901 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 41,752 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $19,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,565,000 after acquiring an additional 572,357 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of General Motors by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,943 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,955,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,216,000 after buying an additional 311,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,512,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,633,000 after buying an additional 1,880,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $36.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,896,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,372,623. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $46.74.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GM. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

