Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,297 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,693 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 1.0% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $36,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 333.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 66,615 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 21.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 48.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TGT traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.66. 402,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,874. The stock has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.73. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 72.24%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

