Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $23,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 753.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $948,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,293 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $451,721,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 105.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $817,958,000 after purchasing an additional 689,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock traded up $17.03 on Tuesday, reaching $642.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,320. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $788.65. The company has a market capitalization of $96.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $721.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $682.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $740.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Stories

