Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 89,817 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,817 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $69,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STIP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $215,702,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,990,000 after purchasing an additional 825,212 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,103,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 895.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,187,000 after purchasing an additional 533,793 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

STIP traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $98.08. 165,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,582. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $106.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.49.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.