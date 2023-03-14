Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 220,355 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,810,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,355 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up 1.4% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $52,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 109.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.4 %

KMI stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,423,798. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $294,958. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.