Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 112,700 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 884,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,700 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 160.1% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $179,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSCQ stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $18.90. 147,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,797. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.