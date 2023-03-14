Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives $104.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.43.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEIS. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of AEIS opened at $92.02 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.61 and its 200 day moving average is $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,190,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,892,000 after buying an additional 275,452 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,027,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,934,000 after buying an additional 144,219 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,790,000 after buying an additional 111,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

