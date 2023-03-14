ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the security and automation business on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

ADT has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ADT to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

ADT stock opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.75. ADT has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

In other ADT news, EVP Daniel Bresingham sold 257,959 shares of ADT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $2,476,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,050,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ADT by 44.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 136.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,398 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 181,055 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 13.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,863 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 58,751 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the first quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 13.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

