AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,540,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the February 13th total of 8,580,000 shares. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 955,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.
NASDAQ:AHCO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.20. 340,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,232. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33.
In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 340,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,459,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,199,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,140,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,269,789 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.29% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on AHCO shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.
AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.
