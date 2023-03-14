Adam K. Peterson Purchases 16,000 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $272,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,444,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,671,632.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RE/MAX Stock Performance

RMAX traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,771. The firm has a market cap of $315.24 million, a PE ratio of 70.56 and a beta of 1.45. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $29.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is 368.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of RE/MAX

Separately, Stephens cut shares of RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RE/MAX

(Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.