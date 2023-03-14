Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) is Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s 3rd Largest Position

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 2.5% of Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.99. 1,256,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,254,418. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

