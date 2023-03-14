Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Increased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Accenture were worth $12,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Accenture Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $251.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $345.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.